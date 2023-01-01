The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2023
South Dakota Donut Tour: Our favorite sweet treats.
Stopping the Green Glacier: Cedar trees have become a rancher's nemesis.
Hutchinson County's Ukrainian Roots: A cultural community found nowhere else.
The Dark Day of Nov. 22, 1963: JFK's life and death affected South Dakotans.
Needles Highway in Winter: When one road closes, another opens.
Night Walking South Dakota: Photographer John Banasiak has a curious spirit.
Tiny Towns: Thinking big in Rochford.
Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
