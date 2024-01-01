The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2024
Holiday Conversation Guide: Fun stories for the dinner table.
Yes, We Pe-Can: Nut trees flourish in a sliver of South Dakota.
Art-Warming: Rediscovering the art of Aurora County farmer Fred Mohling.
Highway 18 Color: Late autumn adds roadside character.
Saving Sgt. Murphy: How two South Dakotans rescued a third in Vietnam.
The Christmas Medals: A new father's enduring gift.
The Modern Rewards of Quilting: It's a pastime, business and therapy.
Joyful Noise: Holiday spirit shines at the Nora Store.
Tiny Towns: Burbank is a university town.
Gift Guide: South Dakota-made products for the holidays.
