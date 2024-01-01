November/December 2024

Holiday Conversation Guide: Fun stories for the dinner table.

Yes, We Pe-Can: Nut trees flourish in a sliver of South Dakota.

Art-Warming: Rediscovering the art of Aurora County farmer Fred Mohling.

Highway 18 Color: Late autumn adds roadside character.

Saving Sgt. Murphy: How two South Dakotans rescued a third in Vietnam.

The Christmas Medals: A new father's enduring gift.

The Modern Rewards of Quilting: It's a pastime, business and therapy.

Joyful Noise: Holiday spirit shines at the Nora Store.

Tiny Towns: Burbank is a university town.

Gift Guide: South Dakota-made products for the holidays.

 

 

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

