November/December 2024

Holiday Conversation Guide: Fun stories for the dinner table. Yes, We Pe-Can: Nut trees flourish in a sliver of South Dakota. Art-Warming: Rediscovering the art of Aurora County farmer Fred Mohling. Highway 18 Color: Late autumn adds roadside character. Saving Sgt. Murphy: How two South Dakotans rescued a third in Vietnam. The Christmas Medals: A new father's enduring gift. The Modern Rewards of Quilting: It's a pastime, business and therapy. Joyful Noise: Holiday spirit shines at the Nora Store. Tiny Towns: Burbank is a university town. Gift Guide: South Dakota-made products for the holidays.