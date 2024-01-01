The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2025
|
|
Golden Valley of Greenwood: Autumn in a historic river village.
A Restaurant for Everyone: Brookings' Pheasant restaurant stays true to its community.
What's Real East of Wall?: Fact tops fiction at Cactus Flats.
Christmas at the Cathedral: Sacred music in a beautiful space.
Finishing Crazy Horse: New technology could accelerate its completion.
The Man Behind A Prairie Christmas: Stories are Jeff Gould's way into our hearts.
Touring the Corn Belt Loop: A backroads journey through farm country.
Our 2025 South Dakota Gift Guide: South Dakota-made products for the holidays.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.
