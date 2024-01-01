November/December 2025

Crazy Horse's face measures 87 feet, but now dwarfing it is a 270-foot crane that creates a shadow, somewhat like a tear stain on the stone cheek. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff

  

Golden Valley of Greenwood: Autumn in a historic river village.

A Restaurant for Everyone: Brookings' Pheasant restaurant stays true to its community.

What's Real East of Wall?: Fact tops fiction at Cactus Flats.

Christmas at the Cathedral: Sacred music in a beautiful space.

Finishing Crazy Horse: New technology could accelerate its completion.

The Man Behind A Prairie Christmas: Stories are Jeff Gould's way into our hearts.

Touring the Corn Belt Loop: A backroads journey through farm country.

Our 2025 South Dakota Gift Guide: South Dakota-made products for the holidays.

 

 

