Puppy Love

Feb 13, 2020

If you check out any of my social media feeds, it won’t take long to discover that I am a crazy dog mom. Currently, we share our home with two dachshunds and an Australian shepherd. Another Australian shepherd and a border collie take up residence at the farm (and more than earn their keep with the hard work they do helping to manage the sheep). These dogs aren’t just animals or mere pets, they are members of our family.

Our pups have stockings for Christmas, celebrate birthdays with special meals, and the Gotcha Day for our two rescues is never, ever forgotten. Of course, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I had to do something special for our little loves, as well.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Puppy Treats are a simple homemade snack that put store-bought boxed treats to shame. Made from ingredients that you probably already have on hand, the dough comes together easily and rolls out better than most of the cookie doughs I have tried to bake. And most importantly, our pups love them … almost as much as we love our pups.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Puppy Treats

(adapted from Damn Delicious)

1/4 cup peanut butter (I used a natural peanut butter.)

2/3 cup pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour, plus additional for rolling out the dough

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

With a mixer, beat peanut butter, pumpkin and eggs together until thoroughly blended. Gradually add the flour about 1/2 cup at a time, mixing just until incorporated. The dough may appear clumpy.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead together until smooth.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to approximately 1/4-inch thickness. Cut desired shapes with cookie cutters, or simply into strips and smaller squares with a knife.

Arrange puppy treats on prepared cookie sheets. (The dough does not spread. Therefore, the treats can be placed more closely than when baking cookies.)

Bake 20-25 minutes until edges are slightly browned. (Larger or thicker shapes may take longer to bake through, and smaller treats may bake more quickly.)

Allow to cool completely and store in an air-tight container.

NOTE: Some dogs may have wheat or egg allergies. Consult with your veterinarian, if you have concerns.

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.