Rainy Days in the Black Hills
Oct 8, 2019
The fall colors have peaked through Spearfish Canyon, and more than a foot of snow is predicted in some parts of the Black Hills Wednesday through Friday. Christian Begeman toured the Hills last weekend, and found cool and rainy days preceding our first winter blast.
-
Mountain Bluebird foraging in Wind Cave National Park. He was part of a larger flock that will soon migrate south for the winter.
-
Fog and mist north of Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park.
-
A calm Legion Lake with a layer of mist. Water temperatures were warmer than the cool evening temperatures.
-
A red leaf vine adorns an old tree stump in Custer State Park.
-
Raindrops on fall foliage in Custer State Park.
-
With temperatures just below freezing, the raindrops turned to ice.
-
Rain drops on a blue giant hyssop along Needles Highway.
-
Rain drop on a small branch along Needles Highway.
-
A mountain stream in Vanocker Canyon in the Northern Hills.
-
Rain soaked aspen in upper Spearfish Canyon.
The cool and wet of autumn is about to make way for winter.
