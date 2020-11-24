Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
A Winter Walk on River Street
Nov 24, 2020
With its unique sandstone architecture, delightful shops, tasty eateries and, of course, the flowing waters that gave it its name, Hot Springs is a delightful stop for travelers. Bernie Hunhoff recently took a stroll down River Street in the Fall River County town with camera in hand. Here's what he found.
-
One of the West’s most charming and unusual shopping districts can be found on North River Street in Hot Springs (pop. 3,500). A row of beautiful, historic sandstone storefronts follows the east side of the street, and on the west is the stone wall of Fall River Canyon.
-
A waterfall spills over the canyon wall; below it lies Fall River and a scenic, paved, 1.2-mile walking trail. Steam rises from the valley on cold winter days because hot springs gush 87-degree water into the river. This is a town that was easy to name.
-
Thirty-five West River artists have joined forces to open the Chautauqua Artisans Market
. They create jewelry, pottery, paintings, fabric art, photography and numerous other products — even pine needle baskets.
-
Ina Winter, a Chautauqua participant, specializes in tatting and nalbinding — an ancient fiber art older than knitting or crochet. Her hats add color to the gallery.
-
Arts have always been part of River Street. Morris Block, a jewelry maker from Russia, proudly built a grand building there in 1911. Sadly, he died just two years later. An art gallery (currently closed) has been the most recent occupant of the building, with a mascot that looks like a porcupine/bison cross. Next door is the Hot Springs Theater, which shows both new and old films
-
-
Nicole Smith, manager of Morning Sunshine, says a local fellow provides fresh roasted coffee beans. The breakfast burrito is a customer favorite, but there’s a big breakfast and lunch menu. Second story features a boutique with clothing, jewelry and gift items.
-
Morning Sunshine hosts local musicians on some weekend evenings. The interior is a good example of the exquisite sandstone architecture practiced more than a century ago.
-
Terry Slagel and her husband preserved the spacious storefront that houses Chautauqua Artisans Market and her own Fall River Fibers
, a headquarters for the fiber arts. She offers yarn, weaving and spinning supplies and classes. Terry is often working at one of several looms, but never seems to mind an interruption. At least she doesn’t appear to mind?
-
The curiosities don’t end with the jaunt on River Street. Just beyond the corner, at 740 Jennings Avenue, you’ll come to Lucy Stanslaw’s delightful, eco-friendly and sustainable world market. The full name of the store is Lucy and the Green Wolf
. Stanslaw practices a “fair trade” business model, searching for clothing and crafts from across the globe. Check out the solar awning that was just installed.
-
River Street and Jennings Avenue lead to Chicago Avenue (all three will be noted as U.S. Highway 385 on your Google map), and though the shopping district has now exited the riverside it is still quite interesting. Stop at Wandering Bison
for hot refreshments, bagels or the buffalo chili.
-
Towering over the shopping district is the castle-like Pioneer Museum
, another sandstone treasure that was built as the schoolhouse in 1893. When a new school was constructed in 1961, the building immediately was refurbished as a wonderful museum by the Fall River County Historical Society that tells the story of the surrounding mountains, prairies and people.
-
Like the River Street shopkeepers, Hot Springs civic leaders have embraced the formidable challenge of preserving their city’s unique and extensive sandstone architecture. Proof of their preservation philosophy is evidenced by the fact that they maintain essential public offices in several old structures, including a library on Chicago Avenue and City Hall (above) on River Street.
Surprises await in Hot Springs. Photos by Bernie Hunhoff.
