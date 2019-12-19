Rosy Radishes for the Holidays

Dec 19, 2019

Early in December, I conducted an unofficial poll, and it seems that in my little area of South Dakota, prime rib is the Christmas dinner of choice. Beef is king, and everyone drools over a thick and juicy slab of perfectly prepared prime on their plate.

While my own holiday menu is still unconfirmed, I am also leaning toward, if not prime rib, at least a roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce. Why buck the delicious local beef trend?

To round out the meal, I am considering something green … perhaps green beans or Brussels sprouts, twice baked potatoes (I often make some loaded with crab and cheese), and it's always fun to add one unexpected side.

Honey Roasted Radishes are perfect with any roasted meal, be it chicken, pork or beef. While raw radishes are known for their peppery bite, roasting these little orbs until lightly browned tames this spiciness. Tossing with honey and fresh rosemary adds more flavor dimension and creates a side dish worthy of a place at the holiday table.

Honey Roasted Radishes

2 bunches radishes, cleaned and trimmed, larger ones halved or quartered

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 generous pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon honey

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Toss radishes with olive oil, salt, rosemary and honey.

Roast for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally so they cook evenly and don't burn.

Radishes are done when exterior is crispy and interior soft.

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.