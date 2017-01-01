Share |

September/October 2020

Custer photographer Paul Horsted enjoys the view from atop Green Mountain, one of eight Black Hills peaks that measure more than 7,000 feet.

  

Galena Road Today: The Black Hills is a lonely place, unless you believe in ghosts.

Under the Radar: Box Elder is taking flight.

Pillar and Pinky: A Scotland man and his mule turned heads at the 1952 National Democratic Convention.

Heirloom Recipes: Old family favorites from the South Dakota State Fair.

South Dakota and the Spanish Flu: How we confronted the deadly 1918 epidemic. 

Cinnamon Rolls, 25 Cents: Barbara Hoffbeck Scoblic remembers her mother's work in their Big Stone City kitchen.

Eight Over Seven ... In One: Erick Sykora tackled the Black Hills' highest peaks.

Visiting Vivian: The Lyman County town says yes to lutefisk — but skip the spinach.

Growing Something Special: Unique crops spring from the South Dakota soil.

Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2020 South Dakota Festival of Books.

 

RETURN TO ISSUE ARCHIVE >>

  

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable