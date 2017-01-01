The Gift of South Dakota
September/October 2020
Galena Road Today: The Black Hills is a lonely place, unless you believe in ghosts.
Under the Radar: Box Elder is taking flight.
Pillar and Pinky: A Scotland man and his mule turned heads at the 1952 National Democratic Convention.
Heirloom Recipes: Old family favorites from the South Dakota State Fair.
South Dakota and the Spanish Flu: How we confronted the deadly 1918 epidemic.
Cinnamon Rolls, 25 Cents: Barbara Hoffbeck Scoblic remembers her mother's work in their Big Stone City kitchen.
Eight Over Seven ... In One: Erick Sykora tackled the Black Hills' highest peaks.
Visiting Vivian: The Lyman County town says yes to lutefisk — but skip the spinach.
Growing Something Special: Unique crops spring from the South Dakota soil.
Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2020 South Dakota Festival of Books.
