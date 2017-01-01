The Gift of South Dakota
September/October 2022
Elk Magic: An ethereal call of the wild.
Grandmother Power: Restoring the role of women in Native culture.
Forever Saddles: South Dakota saddle makers build them to last.
A Historical Treasure Hunt: The lost and found ledger of the 1st Dakota Cavalry.
Stopping Time: Bob Kolbe wonders what to do with 40,000 historic photographs.
An Honest Artist: Jessie Rasche's year of painting South Dakota.
Shootout in the Hills: Photographers hone skills at the Black Hills Photo Shootout.
The Paddlefish Opener: A spectator sport in Yankton.
Tiny Towns: White Owl is rural chic.
Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2022 South Dakota Festival of Books.
