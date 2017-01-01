Share |

September/October 2022

Listening for the social bugling of elk is a popular pastime for many South Dakotans. Photo by Chad Coppess

  

Elk Magic: An ethereal call of the wild.

Grandmother Power: Restoring the role of women in Native culture.

Forever Saddles: South Dakota saddle makers build them to last.

A Historical Treasure Hunt: The lost and found ledger of the 1st Dakota Cavalry.

Stopping Time: Bob Kolbe wonders what to do with 40,000 historic photographs.

An Honest Artist: Jessie Rasche's year of painting South Dakota.

Shootout in the Hills: Photographers hone skills at the Black Hills Photo Shootout.

The Paddlefish Opener: A spectator sport in Yankton.

Tiny Towns: White Owl is rural chic.

Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2022 South Dakota Festival of Books.

 

RETURN TO ISSUE ARCHIVE >>

  

