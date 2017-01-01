Share |

September/October 2021

Chad Coppess, our photo editor, captured the sun setting into the pines of Sunday Gulch.

  

Autumn in Sunday Gulch: A magical valley of golden leaves and mining memories.

Dakotaland of Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln was never here, but our ties to the 16th president are deep.

The Joys of Farm Toys: Collectors meet in Wakonda to buy, sell and smile.

Creating Foggma: Jerry Fogg forges his own artistic path.

Gathering in Henry: Exploring the Codington County town of 257 people — and one very old tree.

Backyard Birds: Chickens are welcome neighbors in some cities. 

Goodbye to Wahoo: A fictional tribe that promoted the Black Hills has run its course.

Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2021 South Dakota Festival of Books.

 

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

