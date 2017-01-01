The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $25!
September/October 2021
|
|
Autumn in Sunday Gulch: A magical valley of golden leaves and mining memories.
Dakotaland of Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln was never here, but our ties to the 16th president are deep.
The Joys of Farm Toys: Collectors meet in Wakonda to buy, sell and smile.
Creating Foggma: Jerry Fogg forges his own artistic path.
Gathering in Henry: Exploring the Codington County town of 257 people — and one very old tree.
Backyard Birds: Chickens are welcome neighbors in some cities.
Goodbye to Wahoo: A fictional tribe that promoted the Black Hills has run its course.
Festival of Books Guide: Inside the 2021 South Dakota Festival of Books.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.
Comments