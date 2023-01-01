September/October 2023

Beautiful Delusions of Autumn: Three pretty, quiet drives.

Guardians of the Stratobowl: Caring for a historic meadow.

Remaining Ranchland: Wildlife will forever thrive at Oak Hills Ranch.

Saved by Sauerkraut: It's been kind to the Jorgensons of Hayti.

Carrying on the Work: Two decades on Custer's trail.

Turton's Jelly Makers: Business has never been so sweet.

Tiny Towns: Double the fun in Carthage.

A Spirited Place: Mysterious sights and sounds in the Badlands.

Eyewitness to History: George Kingsbury chronicled Dakota's early years.