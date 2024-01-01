September/October 2024

Timeless West River: Greg Latza's photographic tribute to the land and its people. Pedestrian Politics: How two states saved Yankton's Meridian Bridge. What's Worth Saving?: Historic architecture at a tipping point. Autumn in the City: Urban treescapes provide colorful character. Les Lang's Son: One final, bittersweet trip home. Where the Waters Part: A day exploring our continental divide. What the Bones Say: Bison 'kill sites' are windows into history. David Wolff's Black Hills: Truth lives beneath the mystery and legend. Tiny Towns: Sweet and sour in Roslyn. Festival of Books Guide: Inside the biggest literary gathering in the state.