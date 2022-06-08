Shortgrass Spring

Share |
Bison bull grazing at Badlands National Park.
Bison bull grazing at Badlands National Park.
Missouri foxtail pincushion cactus in bloom at Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.
Missouri foxtail pincushion cactus in bloom at Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.
Large beardtongue (penstemon grandifloras) in bloom at Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.
Large beardtongue (penstemon grandifloras) in bloom at Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.
Rain showers passing over Badlands National Park.
Rain showers passing over Badlands National Park.
Sunlight highlighting a shaft of rain as it dances away to the northeast.
Sunlight highlighting a shaft of rain as it dances away to the northeast.
An evening rainbow in Pennington County.
An evening rainbow in Pennington County.
Raindrops on a bluebell wildflower in the Slim Buttes of Harding County.
Raindrops on a bluebell wildflower in the Slim Buttes of Harding County.
Spotted mission bells (also called chocolate lily) in the Slim Buttes.
Spotted mission bells (also called chocolate lily) in the Slim Buttes.
Phlox with raindrops in the Slim Buttes.
Phlox with raindrops in the Slim Buttes.
Prairie smoke in a light rain at the North Cave Hills in Harding County.
Prairie smoke in a light rain at the North Cave Hills in Harding County.
Raindrops on a pasqueflower going to seed in the Cave Hills.
Raindrops on a pasqueflower going to seed in the Cave Hills.
Bighorn sheep ewe at Hell Canyon in Custer County.
Bighorn sheep ewe at Hell Canyon in Custer County.
Badger at Wind Cave National Park.
Badger at Wind Cave National Park.
Bison calf at Custer State Park.
Bison calf at Custer State Park.
Meadowlark in full throat along Sheep Mountain Road in Badlands National Park.
Meadowlark in full throat along Sheep Mountain Road in Badlands National Park.
Burrowing owl using the Badlands National Park boundary fence as a perch to survey its hunting grounds in the Conata Basin.
Burrowing owl using the Badlands National Park boundary fence as a perch to survey its hunting grounds in the Conata Basin.
Blue grosbeak along the Conata Basin road.
Blue grosbeak along the Conata Basin road.
Pre-dawn mist above the Grand River near Shadehill Recreation Area in Perkins County.
Pre-dawn mist above the Grand River near Shadehill Recreation Area in Perkins County.

Shortgrass Spring

Jun 8, 2022

By Christian Begeman

When was the last time you had lunch with a view? I was never much of a picnic person. Growing up, I was too easily annoyed by gnats, mosquitos, black flies and ants trying to get at my food before I did to really enjoy the picnic experience. And I like my food, mind you. But the first day of June may have changed my view on picnics. It wasn’t really because of the food (I had a ham and cheese sandwich, a bag of cheese flavored snack mix and a cold soda). It wasn’t because of the company since I was alone. It was the view, and everything that came with it.

The location was the northeastern edge of Sheep Mountain Table in Badlands National Park. I parked my vehicle at one of the sidetracks that lead to an overview and found a nice place to hang my legs over the edge and take in the scenery. The sky was that early summer, perfect azure blue graced with white clouds moving swiftly overhead. The breeze was light, stirring just enough to bring the sweet smells of blooming chokecherry blossoms up the slopes to linger over me and my picnic spot. Meadowlark song with an occasional mourning dove coo echoed between the cut banks and ravines that stretched as far as the eye could see. The chalky white badland formations against the late spring grass — a verdant green after abundant rainfall — seemed almost too perfect to be real. But there it was. As real as it gets. I wore a black t-shirt that soaked up the sun and concentrated the warmth on my back. It was one of the first solid warm days I’ve felt this year. It didn’t take long to realize that I had stumbled upon maybe the perfect lunch situation.

Ironically, during this picnic, I didn’t take my camera out of the car. And that was OK. There are some moments in life that are better left un-photographed. Even as I reminisce and try to describe that perfect picnic with a view, I can almost feel the warmth and smell the chokecherry blossoms again. Removing the pressure of “perfectly” capturing the moment with a camera turned out to be a gift that allowed me to capture this memory with more depth and breadth. These are the memories that will keep me coming back to such places for as long as I can.

That said, I was not without my camera gear on this latest week in West River. This collection of 18 photos shows the other reasons I take such trips. Driving, hiking and simply experiencing the landscape after it has thoroughly woken up from a long winter’s nap breathes life back into me just as it does the wide windswept landscapes of western South Dakota.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.

Comments

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable