



Surprising West River

Jul 24, 2024

The flower that smiles to-day

To-morrow dies;

All that we wish to stay

Tempts and then flies.

What is this world’s delight?

Lightning that mocks the night,

Brief even as bright.

— Percy Shelley (excerpt from poem entitled “The Flower That Smiles Today”)

Seasons are distinct in this part of the world. A rhythm that is both seen and felt. The older I get, it seems that the timing picks up. Wasn’t it just a few days ago I saw the first pasqueflower of early spring? How are we past Independence Day already?

Percy Shelley’s poem snippet above reflects the ephemeral nature of well … nature. The lines focus on the heart-quickening beauty of a wildflower bloom while reminding us of the ever-present and underlying sadness of knowing that same flower will quickly fade. Lately I’ve really noticed how much I follow the seasons. I always have, but looking back over my photos and columns posted here, it becomes quite evident I’m a creature of habit shaped by the wind and weather of South Dakota. Nothing proves it more than my annual pilgrimage West River in the days surrounding Memorial Day weekend and my subsequent posting about the trip right here in this column. It is quite amazing, however, how each post brings new discoveries and new ways to enjoy the countryside. We truly do live in a land of infinite variety.

This year was a bit different in terms of what I did and where I went, but it was not different in the recharge I felt when spending time out under the open sky. That sky makes a big difference in what I tend to point my lens at. This year is green, which means moisture. Storm clouds lumbered overhead while I was in the Badlands and dropped slushy hail before finally moving out. It was so heavy that the ravines and rivulets looked like thousands of snow cones. The good news was there was just enough sunlight left as the clouds left to produce a rainbow. Also, many birds were out on fence posts and other perches attempting to dry out after the moisture. This makes for great opportunities to get their portraits.

I spent some time west of Belle Fourche on a family friend’s small ranch taking photos of both the landscape coming to life as well as their small herd of cows and calves. This took me back to my youth chasing cows along the Ziebach and Dewey County line between Isabel and Dupree. Meadowlark song accompanied me as I slowly discovered and documented the landscape. Better than any song on the radio in my opinion.

On my last day on the prairie, a friend from Perkins County released a herd of bison onto his pasture in the South Grand River breaks just outside the town of Bison. The prairie hills were green and welcoming. Pincushion cactus, wallflowers and beardtongue were all in bloom to greet the new residents. Just 150 years or so ago, they all would have been common sights on those hills. And so the world turns. The rhythm of life on the great Northern Plains just added back in a long-lost beat. I’m glad to have been a small part of it all.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.