



The Birds Are Back

Apr 15, 2020

Unknowns. Social Distancing. Stay at home. Worry. Concern. We are experiencing it all these days. And with the “new normal” comes so many voices. So many storylines. Some real and earnest. Some biased, but still quite earnest. Arguments on whether things are worse than we think or maybe not nearly as bad as we think. Politicizing in an election year to boot. There is so much noise even when we stay at home and try to shut it all out.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic cast its shadow over the world, I found a solution to all the noise. Starting this time of year and extending into early summer, I take any and every opportunity I can get to shut off the TV, the chirping smart phone and whatever else is vying for my attention to go outside and find birds. The spring migration is a wonder in this part of the world. With the Missouri River dividing our state and the mighty Mississippi just a state to the east, we are in prime flyway country.

In March, I took a day trip to Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Brown County, where I saw thousands of snow geese and other waterfall congregating on their way to the Arctic. The day I was there, it was estimated that 500,000 birds were in the area. Seeing that much life in one spot is something, but then to witness portions of it take flight en masse is another wonder entirely. Small tornadoes of wings, feathers and goose honks filled the sky and slowly moved away. This is a kind of noise I’m OK with … once a year. The arrival and subsequent passing through of snow geese is noisy, let’s be honest, but it also means spring is on its way!

Of course, this is South Dakota, so just because spring is near does not mean winter is over. On Easter weekend, a near blizzard was pummeling Sioux Falls. Ironically, snowy days are some of my favorite times to get out and shoot photos of birds. They tend to flock closer to the ground, stay put longer and the bad weather makes for great backgrounds. This year’s Easter snowstorm provided all that and more. Plus, I was completely surprised to find the first little warblers of the year out browsing for insects in the midst of the wind and weather. Yellow-rumpled warblers, which incidentally have one of the greatest bird names of all time, were seen both at Terrace Park and the Outdoor Campus. This means real spring is even closer. In fact, I’m hoping by next weekend it will be here for good.

Here are 16 photos of my bird hunts this year and eight from last year to show examples of what is yet to come. The great thing about birding this time of year is that most of us can do it from our back porch if we need to stay isolated. Just so you know, on all my birding trips so far this year, I easily encountered far more birds than people, although the birds seem to maintain much more than the recommended 6 feet of social distancing. Even so, witnessing the spring migration this or any year is a hopeful thing. The good book reminds us that no sparrow falls to the ground outside of the Creator’s care. If that, then how much more for us? This is a comforting thought in my book. Happy spring! Stay safe and be well.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.