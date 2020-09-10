



The Little Things

Sep 10, 2020

Many memes have been made extolling “the little things.” Don’t believe me? Type “the little things” into your favorite search engine and choose images. You’ll find countless phrases placed in cute and artsy designs telling us all to, “appreciate the little things,” “enjoy the little things” and “it’s the little things that matter most.” Normally I don’t go in for such things, but this month’s column is truly all about the little things I’ve encountered and photographed this spring and summer.

I purchased a macro lens in 2010. I’ve since lugged it with me for countless hikes and many miles. I lost the lens cap, but not the sense of fun I get when attaching it to my camera to get super close-ups. The magic of a macro lens lies in its ability to change what we think is ordinary into the extraordinary, to show off the seemingly hidden artistry and design in even the smallest of things. It’s what good photography should always do: find a new and unique way to see something. And why would we do this? For me, the joy is in the discovery. For example, when I first glimpse the beauty of a patch of prairie drenched in dew drops and morning sunshine, I think I get the same feeling that early pioneers experienced when gazing over the great plains for the first time.

Maybe I’m being a little over the top in my praise of photographing the little things. To that I would simply say don’t knock it until you try it. Invest in, rent or borrow a lens, take it into your garden or a flower patch at the park and you’ll see things you’ve never noticed before. Be warned, though. Curious (and sometimes hungry) creatures by the thousands make their livings in the little country. Even so, they are not to be feared. I have admired the elegant and ethereal weavings of spiders, though I can’t say I’m a huge fan of arachnids.

There are other, more beautiful creatures that amaze and astound if they let you come near. High summer is butterfly season on the prairies. Every summer, I’m drawn into the challenge of stalking regal monarchs and fritillaries right on down to the tiny but beautiful Eastern-tailed blues in hopes of taking a butterfly portrait that is sharply focused and super close-up. This can be frustrating. Butterflies don’t seem to like large humans like yours truly getting too close. Add the wind and I’m only successful in these butterfly photo quests about 5 to 10 percent of the time. And I think that makes it fun. If it were easy, then where would be the challenge?

This column is a collection of my favorite macro shots taken during my wanderings in South Dakota from late May to late August of 2020. From one of my favorite nearby places to hang out with a camera (the Dells of the Big Sioux near Dell Rapids) to the Cave Hills of Harding County and a lot of places in between, please enjoy the little things found in our great state.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.