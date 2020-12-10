Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Hill City's Trees and Trains
Dec 10, 2020
All who love Christmastime and trains should rendezvous in Hill City this holiday season. (Anyone who doesn’t love Christmastime and trains might plan to see a doctor.) The South Dakota State Railroad Museum is fun any season of the year, but the locomotives and train exhibits truly shine during the holidays when Rick Mills and his crew add tinsel, holly and lights. The museum’s annual Trees & Trains exhibit is open December weekends and Christmas Eve day. It’s alongside South Dakota’s 1880 Train, which transforms into the Holiday Express every December. Families make lasting memories on the two-hour journey, steaming through the Black Hills in winter. The 1880 crew has implemented many COVID-19 policies to keep you and your family safe. All aboard! Several of Hill City’s favorite restaurants are open year-round, including the beautifully decorated Alpine Inn, a Black Hills staple, and a new place, Pizzeria Mangiamo, that features artisan wood-fire pizzas — one of South Dakota’s very few new restaurants to open during the pandemic.
-
Several dozen trees decorated by businesses and organizations are the centerpieces of the holiday show.
-
The museum’s train memorabilia takes on a special luster with the holiday tinsel and lights.
-
Scale model train exhibits have been winterized for the holidays.
-
An old train station baggage cart bears gifts for good boys and girls.
-
Museum chief Rick Miles keeps the trains rolling.
-
The 1880 Train is decked out for the Christmas season. Up to 300 passengers have climbed aboard for each Christmas train ride.
-
The 1880 Train transforms into the Holiday Express every December. Some excursions (21 & over) offer spiked hot chocolate in a souvenir cup. Black Hills Central Railroad photo.
-
The entire 1880 Train crew is always dedicated to the safety of passengers, especially during the COVID season. (This Black Hills Central Railroad photo was taken last year.)
-
Though Santa will keep his distance from the children this year, the train ride through the forest remains a magical time for families. Black Hills Central Railroad photo.
Comments