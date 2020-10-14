



When Autumn Leaves Start to Fall

The autumn of 2020 across South Dakota has come and nearly gone already, at least in terms of fall color. For the past several years I’ve made it a point to get out into the great wide open, seeking the last burst of color before the muted tones of winter settle in. This year, much of the state has been extremely dry since mid-summer or even earlier. Typically, that means autumn color starts painting the leaves in the river valley hills and coulees a few days earlier than usual. The good news is that fall colors are often more vibrant in dryer years. One just has to hope that the inevitable northwest wind doesn’t tear the leaves from the trees before we get a chance to admire the beauty.

As I’ve captured fall photos from Harding County to Minnehaha County (and many points in between), I’ve had a new song stuck in my head. Actually, it isn’t really a new song at all, just new to me. First composed in 1945 by Joseph Kosma with original lyrics by Jacques Prévert in French, and later by Johnny Mercer in English the jazz standard “Autumn Leaves” has been around a while and recorded many times over the years.

I first heard the song when listening to Sparse, an EP by South Dakota musicians Jami Lynn and Andrew Reinartz. I’d be a liar if I told you I know much about jazz, but this mini collection of original tunes and covers may be taking me one or two steps closer to becoming a fan. Jami and Andrew’s cover of “Autumn Leaves” is probably my favorite song on the EP. If not for them, I wouldn’t even know this gem of a song existed, nor would I have become acquainted with the near perfect lyrics to go with my collection of autumn photos for this year:

The falling leaves drift by my window

The falling leaves of red and gold

I see your lips the summer kisses

The sunburned hands I used to hold

Since you went away the days grow long

And soon I'll hear old winter's song

But I miss you most of all my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

I miss you most of all my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall



Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.