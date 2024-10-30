When Autumn Meets Winter
Oct 30, 2024
Fall and winter met yesterday with the first snowfall of the season in the Black Hills. John Mitchell took these photos of winter’s white blending with autumn’s gold in Spearfish Canyon.
