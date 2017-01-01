



A New Look

The problem stared Jordan Deutsch in the face as he sat in the cab of his tractor. Deutsch is an avid waterfowl hunter whose farm lies just outside the Langford city limits. He always believed the camouflage he wore was too dark to blend well with the fields of corn stubble that he and his friends hunt every fall. So he started taking pictures of corn and contacted a graphic designer who helped him devise his Killer Korn pattern.

Capturing the intricacies of corn in its various stages proved challenging. “It’s lighter in the spring and more yellow in fall,” Deutsch says. “I took pictures of wet corn that had been rained on, combined corn. Some brands are more red than others, or more yellow.”

After three years of tweaking the pattern, he found a company in New Jersey that could reproduce it on clothing, and Deutsch’s Fallin’ Fowl Camo brand was born. It’s now appearing on blinds and other outdoor gear and is available at rchuntingstore.com, a retailer based in Aberdeen, or through Deutsch’s Fallin’ Fowl Camo Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This story is revised from the September/October 2017 issue of South Dakota Magazine. To order a copy or to subscribe, call (800) 456-5117.