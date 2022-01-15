17th Annual Fall River County History Conference
Jan 15, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
This conference is a fundraiser for the Pioneer Museum and will feature eight presenters.
Information will include Family histories, Hot Springs history and area history with a noon meal being served.
Conference Fee (including lunch): $35 if paid before event. Registration a the door (including lunch): $40.00.
|Location:
|Mueller Civic Center
|Map:
|801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|(605) 745-3446
All Dates:
