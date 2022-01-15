Share |

17th Annual Fall River County History Conference

Jan 15, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

This conference is a fundraiser for the Pioneer Museum and will feature eight presenters. 

Information will include Family histories, Hot Springs history and area history with a noon meal being served.

Conference Fee (including lunch): $35 if paid before event.  Registration a the door (including lunch):  $40.00.


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   (605) 745-3446

All Dates:
Jan 15, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

This conference is a fundraiser for the Pioneer Museum and will feature eight presenters.  Information will include Family histories, Hot Springs history and area history with a noon meal being served. Conference Fee (including lunch): $35 if paid before event.  Registration a the door (including lunch):  $40.00.
Mueller Civic Center
Mueller Civic Center 57747 801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

January (2022)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable