2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House
Oct 22, 2021 - Oct 23, 2021
Come if you dare!
Be ready to have a screaming good time at the 2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House.
Hauntings take place from 7pm - Midnight October 22, 23, 29, and 30.
Not recommended fort children 13 and under. Come early - ticket booth subject to close early for long lines!
Admission is $15 with $3 off with a non0perishable food item.
|Location:
|Mobridge
|Map:
|221 2nd Ave E., Mobridge South Dakota 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-2500
|Email:
|info@mobridge.org
|Website:
|https://mobridge.org/calendar.php
All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 - Oct 23, 2021 7PM to Midnight
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.