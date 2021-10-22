2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House

Oct 22, 2021 - Oct 23, 2021

Come if you dare!

Be ready to have a screaming good time at the 2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House.

Hauntings take place from 7pm - Midnight October 22, 23, 29, and 30.

Not recommended fort children 13 and under. Come early - ticket booth subject to close early for long lines!

Admission is $15 with $3 off with a non0perishable food item.