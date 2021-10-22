Share |

2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House

Oct 22, 2021 - Oct 23, 2021

Come if you dare!

Be ready to have a screaming good time at the 2021 Scarecrow Hollow Haunted House.

Hauntings take place from 7pm - Midnight October 22, 23, 29, and 30.

Not recommended fort children 13 and under.  Come early - ticket booth subject to close early for long lines!

Admission is $15 with $3 off with a non0perishable food item.


Location:   Mobridge
Map:   221 2nd Ave E., Mobridge South Dakota 57601
Phone:   605-845-2500
Email:   info@mobridge.org
Website:   https://mobridge.org/calendar.php

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 - Oct 23, 2021 7PM to Midnight

