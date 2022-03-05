Share |

2022 Southern Hills Holistic Fair

Mar 5, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The 2022 Southern Hills Holistic Fair is a fun way to explore all things Mind, Body and Spirit!

Get a on-the-spot holistic treatment, shop for crystals and jewelry, get a tarot, psychic or medium reading - and much, much more! This event is a fun way to get in touch with your intuitive side! Speakers throughout the day. Morning coffee and tea, snacks and lunch on site.

Join us and explore over 100 vendors with much to offer! It's a great way to spend a winter Saturday! And, have fun visiting Hot Springs businesses as well! Come to Hot Springs for the weekend to play!


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   737 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   (605) 745-4140
Website:   http://www.hotsprings-sd.com/

All Dates:
