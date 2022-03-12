39th Annual St. Pat's Parade/Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run
The St. Pat’s rummage sale will run from 9:00-3:00 at the American Lutheran Church. Registration for the shamrock shuffle 3 mile fun run starts at 10:00 at Jet Lanes on Main Street and the run follows at noon. For early shamrock shuffle registration: 605-895-2559. The Annual Parade begins at 2:00 on Main Street. All entries are encouraged and no parade registration is needed. Top floats will receive cash prizes! Traditional Irish food and drink will be served across town. Live Irish music will be played throughout the day. You can also check out the Irish flag display and kiss the chip o’ the Blarney Stone!
|Location:
|Presho, SD
|Map:
|Main St, Presho, SD 57568
|Phone:
|605-895-2559
All Dates:
