47th Annual USD Wacipi - Vermillion
Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019
Please join us for Tiospaye Student Council's 47th annual wacipi held at the University of South Dakota's Sanford Coyote Sports Center on April 6th and 7th.
This year's theme is "Remember the roads you have walked, never forget where you started." This completes the unexpected trilogy started in 2017 that represents the journey we walk through, whether in school or at home. We all walk on a red road, wherever you walk you are not alone and remember the road you have walked, never forget where you started.
|Location:
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|Map:
|University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Email:
|tiospaye@coyotes.usd.edu
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2042746159349764/
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019
This year's theme is "Remember the roads you have walked. Never forget where you started."
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.