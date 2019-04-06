47th Annual USD Wacipi - Vermillion

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Please join us for Tiospaye Student Council's 47th annual wacipi held at the University of South Dakota's Sanford Coyote Sports Center on April 6th and 7th.

This year's theme is "Remember the roads you have walked, never forget where you started." This completes the unexpected trilogy started in 2017 that represents the journey we walk through, whether in school or at home. We all walk on a red road, wherever you walk you are not alone and remember the road you have walked, never forget where you started.