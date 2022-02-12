4TH ANNUAL WINTER GALA

Feb 12, 2022 5:00 pm

Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, just outside Deadwood, is holding its 4th Annual Winter Gala.

COCKTAILS, DINNER, SILENT & LIVE AUCTIONS, SPEAKERS & A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION FOR OUR ESTEEMED HEROES.

All proceeds benefit Active Military, Veterans, First Responders and Gold Star Families.

🗓 February 12, 2022

⏰ Doors open at 5:00pm

📍 Pine Crest Ballroom – The Lodge at Deadwood

Keynote Speaker:

RUDY REYES – Former active duty United States Marine, American conservationist, martial arts instructor, and actor. He is best known for portraying himself in the HBO TV miniseries “Generation Kill”.

Guest Speakers:

GREGG MAYNARD – Gregg went into the Army following high school and was deployed to Bosnia for 18 months during his military career. He currently lives in Florida and works tirelessly to help Veterans in his community.

STEVE MITCHELL – Throughout his 24 1/2 years with the Oregon State Police he has served in roles as a Patrol Trooper, Patrol Senior Trooper, Patrol Sergeant, Inspector (Internal Affairs), Patrol Lieutenant, Acting SW Region Operations Captain and Acting Public Information Officer for department media relations for many years. He is still employed with the OSP as a Patrol Lieutenant at the Roseburg Area Command.

DAVID HOLLENBACH – Retired Fire Department Battalion Chief, the author of “Fireproof: Your Grand Strategy for Transforming Failure into Fuel for Your Future,” a motivational speaker, coach, and mentor. He owns and operates David Hollenbach Consulting, LLC, and hosts the popular podcast “From Embers to Excellence.”

Please purchase tickets online. Individual, VIP, reserved table and VIP reserved tables available.

https://secure.givelively.org/event/sacred-mountain-retreat-center-inc/4th-annual-gala-2022/4th-annual-winter-gala

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket Sales Start: January 1, 2022

Ticket Information: VIP TABLE Reserved table is for 8 individuals. Includes admittance into the gala, dinner, special gift and meet-and-greet with special guests for all 8 individuals. Through January 31st – $1,200 After January 31st – $1,400 VIP INDIVIDUAL VIP Individual ticket includes admittance into the gala, dinner, special gift and meet-and-greet with special guests. Through January 31st – $125 After January 31st – $175 RESERVED TABLE Reserved table is for 8 individuals and includes admittance into the gala and dinner. Through January 31st – $800 After January 31st – $1,000 INDIVIDUAL Individual ticket includes admittance into the gala and dinner. Through January 31st – $75 After January 31st – $100