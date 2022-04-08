8th annual Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival

Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022

If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the 8th annual Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival, April 8 & 9, 2022 in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. Each location will feature their chef’s finest culinary creation paired with the perfect complimentary beverage. Then head to the Grand Tasting, which features dozens of beer & wine varieties, and light hors d’oeuvres. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited!

Standard Festival Passes Include: Commemorative Glassware; Trolley Transportation (within City limits); Wine Tastings; Deadwood Appetizer Crawl; Deadwood Dine Around; and the Grand Tasting.

Forks, Corks and Kegs is an open container event. Beer and wine ONLY are allowed in our City approved clear Deadwood Chamber Cups. Absolutely no other container with alcohol will be allowed on the street. This will be strictly enforced! Open container times for 2022 are pending City Commission approval. All open containers must stay within the designated zones which are clearly marked by the Open Container Zone signs.