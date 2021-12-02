Share |
A Prairie Christmas on Stage
Dec 2, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
With every Christmas busier than the last, we often seek a warm voice to remind us of what Christmas is all about. Join KYNT as they present, "A Prairie Christmas On Stage". Hosted by longtime broadcaster, Jeff Gould. The event features heartwarming Christmas stories sprinkled with nostalgia, along with the holiday music you love.
Tickets:
$10 in advance at the KYNT studio or First Dakota National Bank Yankton locations.
$15 at the door
|Location:
|Lewis and Clark Theatre Company
|Map:
|329 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078-4344
|Phone:
|605-665-7892
|Website:
|http://kynt1450.com
All Dates:
Lewis and Clark Theatre Company
