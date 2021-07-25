Alison Arngrim's One Woman Show, Confessions . . ., presented by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 25, 2021 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Performance 3:00-4:30, followed by reception. Ticket includes admission to the July 25th performance of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant that evening at 8pm on the pageant grounds.

Join us to Celebrate 50 years of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant with Alison Arngrim! New York Times Best Selling author of “Confessions of A Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated”, Alison Arngrim is best known to viewers world-wide for her portrayal of the incredibly nasty “Nellie Oleson” on the much loved, long running hit television series "Little House On The Prairie," and continues to amuse audiences through her many film, television, stage and multimedia appearances. Her one woman show “Confessions of a Prairie Bitch”, which started at Club Fez in New York in 2002, has now become a world-wide phenomenon, having been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, Seattle, Puerto Vallarta and in France, where Alison performs entirely in French to standing room only crowds in her all French version titled: “Confessions d’une Garce de La Prairie” and “La Malle aux Tresors de Nellie Oleson.” This performance contains adult content and is not recommended for children.

Fee: $50