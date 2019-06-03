Share |

Art Camp - Deadwood

Jun 3, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019

Students entering grades 4-6 are invited to join Art Camp, which will focus on elements of art: color, form, line, shape, space, texture and value. Campers will learn a variety of ways by which they can create original works of art, get inspiration from real life artists, and become familiar with several different styles of art. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required. 

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/

All Dates:
Jun 3, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Students entering grades 4-6 can discover their inner artist.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable