Art Camp - Deadwood

Jun 3, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019

Students entering grades 4-6 are invited to join Art Camp, which will focus on elements of art: color, form, line, shape, space, texture and value. Campers will learn a variety of ways by which they can create original works of art, get inspiration from real life artists, and become familiar with several different styles of art. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required.

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax.