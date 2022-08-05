Arts in the Garden

Aug 6, 2022 2:00 pm

Join us for Arts in the Garden located in our beautiful Shakespeare Garden! Part of our greater Foothills Days celebration, we will host a Plein Air art event on Friday, and then Saturday an artisian craft fair, featuring ONLY handmade products from around the region.

This year they will be featuring artist Eliza Blue.

For more information or to sign up for the Plein Air or the Artisan Craft fair, please call- 605-354-3826.