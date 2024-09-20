Author Chris Enss: The Wayward Women Tour - Deadwood

Sep 20, 2024 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood. On Friday, September 20, Enss will be signing copies of her book, "An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos" as well as several of her other books from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Brothel Deadwood. Enss will also host five 30-minute presentations about the Pinkerton detective agents at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m. at the Brothel. The Brothel will be $10 per person for the day. Stop by and meet Chris Enss and tour The Brothel. Snacks and a bourbon tasting at 3:00 p.m. will be a featured part of this event. Special drawings will be available to brothel visitors throughout the day.

 

Fee: $10 per person


Location:   The Brothel Deadwood
Map:   610 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will host an event at the Brothel on Friday, September 20 from 11am to 6pm.

