Author Chris Enss: The Wayward Women Tour - Deadwood
Sep 20, 2024 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood. On Friday, September 20, Enss will be signing copies of her book, "An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos" as well as several of her other books from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Brothel Deadwood. Enss will also host five 30-minute presentations about the Pinkerton detective agents at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m. at the Brothel. The Brothel will be $10 per person for the day. Stop by and meet Chris Enss and tour The Brothel. Snacks and a bourbon tasting at 3:00 p.m. will be a featured part of this event. Special drawings will be available to brothel visitors throughout the day.
Fee: $10 per person
|Location:
|The Brothel Deadwood
|Map:
|610 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
