Black Hills Film Festival - Hybrid Event

Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022

​The Thirteenth Annual Black Hills Film Festival will be a HYBRID Festival scheduled for February 18 - 28, 2022. Audiences will be able to attend films LIVE at theaters in Hill City, Hot Springs, Spearfish and Rapid City Feb. 18 – 22. See the website for Live schedule.

Then Feb. 20 – 28 viewers can stream over 40 films, multiple seminars, encore presentations and special videos on their TV, Computer, or Phone app on FILM FESTIVAL FLIX - at times that are convenient for you and your family.The annual Black Hills Film Festival will be held in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Hill City and Spearfish. In addition to screening great Independent Films, the Festival also features seminars and workshops with Industry Experts and great parties with Celebrity guests.