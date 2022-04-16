Bluebird Box-building Workshop

Apr 16, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Build it, and they will come!

Celebrate spring with Wind Cave National Park and the Black Hills Parks & Forest Association at a free bluebird box-building workshop.

Meet in the auditorium of the Visitor Center. After a brief presentation attendees will head outside. This program is free of charge but pre-registration is required due to limited spots. (30 parties).

There will be two time slots to choose from. Each will begin with a presentation about the Mountain Bluebird.

Reminders:

Only 1 box per family.

If possible, bring your own hammer.

Dress for the weather since programs will be held outside.

To register call Black Hills Parks & Forests Association or go online.