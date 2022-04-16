Bluebird Box-building Workshop
Apr 16, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Build it, and they will come!
Celebrate spring with Wind Cave National Park and the Black Hills Parks & Forest Association at a free bluebird box-building workshop.
Meet in the auditorium of the Visitor Center. After a brief presentation attendees will head outside. This program is free of charge but pre-registration is required due to limited spots. (30 parties).
There will be two time slots to choose from. Each will begin with a presentation about the Mountain Bluebird.
Reminders:
- Only 1 box per family.
- If possible, bring your own hammer.
- Dress for the weather since programs will be held outside.
To register call Black Hills Parks & Forests Association or go online.
|Location:
|Wind Cave
|Map:
|Wind Cave National Park Visitor Center, 26611 US-385, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-7020
|Website:
|http://BlackHillsParks.org
All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Two Programs: 9am and 11am
