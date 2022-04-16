Share |

Bluebird Box-building Workshop

Apr 16, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Build it, and they will come!

Celebrate spring with Wind Cave National Park and the Black Hills Parks & Forest Association at a free bluebird box-building workshop. 

Meet in the auditorium of the Visitor Center.  After a brief presentation attendees will head outside.  This program is free of charge but pre-registration is required due to limited spots.  (30 parties).  

There will be two time slots to choose from. Each will begin with a presentation about the Mountain Bluebird.

Reminders:

  • Only 1 box per family. 
  • If possible, bring your own hammer. 
  • Dress for the weather since programs will be held outside.

To register call Black Hills Parks & Forests Association or go online.

 


Location:   Wind Cave
Map:   Wind Cave National Park Visitor Center, 26611 US-385, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-7020
Website:   http://BlackHillsParks.org

All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Two Programs: 9am and 11am

