Book Signing at the Adams Museum with Dr. David Wolff - Deadwood

Sep 2, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Deadwood History, Inc. will host a book signing with author and historian, Dr. David Wolff, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Adams Museum, 54 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Dr. Wolff will sign copies of his latest book, The Savior of Deadwood: James K.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Dr. Wolff will provide a short presentation. Snacks and beverages will be served. The event is free.

Fee: $Admission is free.