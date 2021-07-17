Share |

Brulé Concert hosted by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 17, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021

Ticket price includes admission to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant performance at 8pm on July 17th.
Brulé has pushed the boundaries of contemporary Native American rhythms and classic rock in their genre-blending selections. Their electrifying show consists of a 5-piece rock ensemble augmented with an array of traditional Native American instrumentation. Paired with the stunning steps of one of the top Native American dance troupes, their authenticity brings a multi-dimensional art form to this cultural rock opera. The musical journey of Brulé’s founder, Paul LaRoche, adds an affecting story to audiences and has been well documented in the best-selling biography "Hidden Heritage".

 

Fee: $50


Location:   De Smet Event & Wellness Center
Map:   705 Wilder Ln, De Smet, SD 57231
Phone:   605-854-6060
Email:   desmetpageant@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.demsetpageant.org

All Dates:
Jul 17, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021 4pm, July 17, 20221

Celebrate 50th years of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant with a concert by Brulé.

De Smet Event & Wellness Center
De Smet Event & Wellness Center 57231 705 Wilder Ln, De Smet, SD 57231

Search All Events By Day

July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable