Brulé Concert hosted by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 17, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021

Ticket price includes admission to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant performance at 8pm on July 17th.

Brulé has pushed the boundaries of contemporary Native American rhythms and classic rock in their genre-blending selections. Their electrifying show consists of a 5-piece rock ensemble augmented with an array of traditional Native American instrumentation. Paired with the stunning steps of one of the top Native American dance troupes, their authenticity brings a multi-dimensional art form to this cultural rock opera. The musical journey of Brulé’s founder, Paul LaRoche, adds an affecting story to audiences and has been well documented in the best-selling biography "Hidden Heritage".

Fee: $50