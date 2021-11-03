Brule' in concert

Nov 3, 2021 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Native American holiday show/concert featuring Brule’, live on Friday, December 3rd at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Brule’. This Native American holiday show is a spectacle for the whole family, thrilling audiences with a merging of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentation. Celebrate the holidays at Deadwood Mountain Grand with Brule’ in concert.

The group is one of the top-selling Native American adult/rock music groups and has chalked up impressive CD sales (over 1 million worldwide). Brule has released 21 titles in 20 years and has been named “Group of the Year” five times by the prestigious Native American Music Awards, earning seven NAMMYs since 2002. Their annual performance schedule takes them extensively throughout the US, touring the casino, performing arts theatre, arena, corporate, festival circuits, and the Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 605-559-1188.