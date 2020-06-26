Cancelled: Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs

Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020

The 2020 Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival has been cancelled in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic.

Please know that the entire MSA&CF Committee did not come to this decision lightly, but in view of other cancellations that we have heard about, such as similar events in Rapid City, Spearfish and Brookings, as well as the Willow Tree Festival in Gordon, NE, we felt that we should likewise avoid potential problems with the virus during our Festival or last-minute cancellations by vendors due to problems where they live. This is a huge loss for us and you, as well as the rest of America and our world today, but we desire to get beyond this crisis and look to the future.

We do intend to hold the Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival in 2021, again using the last full weekend of the month of June, which will be 6/25, 6/26 and 6/27, in Centennial Park in the heart of Hot Springs. Earlier this year we suffered the fire loss of five locally owned and operated businesses across from Centennial Park and we continue to mourn these losses, as we know the owners personally and share their pain and hopes for rebuilding their businesses and lives. We hope you can join us in 2021 and we’ll begin detailed planning for next year before the end of 2020.





Thank you for your support and we hope and pray that you will be able to join us in 2021!