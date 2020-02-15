Share |

Candle Lit Valentine's Stroll - Corona

Feb 15, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail. Supplies available. Park license required.


Location:   Warming Shelter, Hartford Beach State Park
Map:   13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD
Phone:   605-432-6374
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1079/

All Dates:
Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail.

