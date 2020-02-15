Candle Lit Valentine's Stroll - Corona
Feb 15, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail. Supplies available. Park license required.
|Location:
|Warming Shelter, Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD
|Phone:
|605-432-6374
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1079/
All Dates:
Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail.
