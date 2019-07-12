Celebrate Sisseton Days - Sisseton
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Wing cookoff, glow run, golf, kickball and bean bag tournaments, giant trike races, alumni banquet, bar hop/poker run, street dance, vendor booths, pancake breakfast, worship service, parade and show and shine.
|Sisseton, SD
|Sisseton, SD
|605-698-7261
|celebratesisseton@gmail.com
Come celebrate the town of Sisseton!
