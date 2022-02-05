Chilly Chili Cook-off Concert
Feb 5, 2022 5:00 pm
Enjoy a taste of locally made Chili followed by a live concert, featuring musicians who donated their talents to the Balloon Festival. All concert proceeds go to the performers! Performances by:
- Lessons Learned
- Hot Springs Community band
- Sandstone Singers
- Frank Gregg
- Fall River Futes
Door Price: $15 Cook-off and Concert, $10 Concert Only and $5 Chili Cook-off Only
Prizes to the best Chili Cook-off winners!
|Location:
|Mueller Civic Center
|Map:
|801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4140
|Website:
|https://hotsprings-sd.com/
All Dates:
