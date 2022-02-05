Chilly Chili Cook-off Concert

Feb 5, 2022 5:00 pm

Enjoy a taste of locally made Chili followed by a live concert, featuring musicians who donated their talents to the Balloon Festival. All concert proceeds go to the performers! Performances by:

Lessons Learned

Hot Springs Community band

Sandstone Singers

Frank Gregg

Fall River Futes

Door Price: $15 Cook-off and Concert, $10 Concert Only and $5 Chili Cook-off Only

Prizes to the best Chili Cook-off winners!