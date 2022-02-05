Share |

Chilly Chili Cook-off Concert

Feb 5, 2022 5:00 pm

Enjoy a taste of locally made Chili followed by a live concert, featuring musicians who donated their talents to the Balloon Festival.  All concert proceeds go to the performers! Performances by:

  • Lessons Learned
  • Hot Springs Community band
  • Sandstone Singers
  • Frank Gregg
  • Fall River Futes

Door Price: $15 Cook-off and Concert, $10 Concert Only and $5 Chili Cook-off Only

Prizes to the best Chili Cook-off winners!


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140
Website:   https://hotsprings-sd.com/

All Dates:
Feb 5, 2022 5:00 pm

Enjoy a taste of locally made Chili followed by a live concert, featuring musicians who donated their talents to the Balloon Festival.  All concert proceeds go to the performers! Performances by: Lessons Learned Hot Springs Community band Sandstone Singers Frank Gregg Fall River Futes Door Price: $15 Cook-off and Concert, $10 Concert Only and $5 Chili Cook-off Only Prizes to the best ...
Mueller Civic Center
Mueller Civic Center 57747 801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable