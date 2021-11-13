Share |

Christmas at the Homestead

Nov 13, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Take a step back in time and get into the holiday spirit by touring through the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve site buildings decorated for the holiday season.

Join us from 12-4 p.m. and do a little shopping by visiting our vendors in the visitor center. Homemade goodies and Santa Clause will be there, too. Great fun for the whole family.

Located near McCook Lake west of North Sioux City. Park entrance license not required. Admission: Free.


Location:   Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Map:   272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City, SD 57049
Phone:   605-232-0873
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1498/

All Dates:
