Christmas at the Nora Store- Nora

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Mike Pedersen is again opening his historical Nora Store, to give everyone a chance to get together and sing Christmas carols and hymns. Mike and friends accompany our singing with wonderful pipe organ and piano music.

This annual event is Mike’s special gift to our community. Mike invests his time and resources generously, so that we can enjoy this very special Christmas experience. Donations are appreciated to help Mike continue his Christmas event.