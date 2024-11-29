Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024

Step into the holiday magic at the Adams House, beautifully decorated for the Christmas season.

Join us for an open house-style tour on November 29-December 1, December 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All attendees will receive a free gift, and kids can enjoy a coin-collecting scavenger hunt along the way. Don’t forget to visit the Adams House Gift Shop for unique holiday gifts. Tickets are $8 for members, $12 for non-members, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. Please call 605-722-4800 for more information.





