Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024

Step into the holiday magic at the Adams House, beautifully decorated for the Christmas season.

Join us for an open house-style tour on November 29-December 1, December 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All attendees will receive a free gift, and kids can enjoy a coin-collecting scavenger hunt along the way. Don’t forget to visit the Adams House Gift Shop for unique holiday gifts. Tickets are $8 for members, $12 for non-members, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. Please call 605-722-4800 for more information.

 

Fee: $8 for members, $12 for non-members, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024 Tours are available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Step into the holiday magic at the Adams House, beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Join us for an open house-style tour on November 29-December 1, December 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All attendees will receive a free gift, and kids can enjoy a coin-collecting scavenger hunt along the way. Don’t forget to visit the Adams House Gift Shop for unique holiday gifts. ...
Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable