CrAzy Art Camp - Deadwood

Jul 10, 2024 - Jul 12, 2024

Art comes in many shapes and sizes. Welcome to CrAzy Art Camp where creativity know no bounds and imagination takes flight. What sets CrAzy Art Camp apart is the unique focus on using a diverse assortment of materials, including used items, new supplies, and natural elements. Immerse yourself in nature and draw inspiration from the great outdoors during this three-day camp for children in grades 1-3. Days of '76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

$40 for members and $45 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.