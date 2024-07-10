CrAzy Art Camp - Deadwood

Jul 10, 2024 - Jul 12, 2024

Welcome to CrAzy Art Camp where creativity knows no bounds and imagination takes flight. What sets CrAzy Art Camp apart is the unique focus on using a diverse assortment of materials, including used items, new supplies, and natural elements. Immerse yourself in nature and draw inspiration from the great outdoors during this three-day camp for children in grades 1-3. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

