Critter Camp - Deadwood
Jun 11, 2019 - Jun 13, 2019
Students entering grades 1-3 can discover the wildlife of the Black Hills and learn about the habitats, environments, and ecosystems of animals that call the Black Hills home. Students will also learn about animals native to the Black Hills and some that were introduced to the area. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Reservations required.
To learn more information about camp fees and to make reservations, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Jun 11, 2019 - Jun 13, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
