Share |

Critter Camp - Deadwood

Jun 11, 2019 - Jun 13, 2019

Students entering grades 1-3 can discover the wildlife of the Black Hills and learn about the habitats, environments, and ecosystems of animals that call the Black Hills home. Students will also learn about animals native to the Black Hills and some that were introduced to the area. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Reservations required.

To learn more information about camp fees and to make reservations, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2019 - Jun 13, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students entering grades 1-3 can discover the wildlife of the Black Hills and learn about the habitats, environments, and ecosystems of animals that call the Black Hills home.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable