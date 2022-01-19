Dairyland Donkey Basketball
Jan 19, 2022 7:00 pm
Bring the whole family to this evening of fun entertainment and the Craziest Show on Earth!
All proceed benefit the New Hope Cancer Foundation. There will be two games plus a championship game AND musical donkeys!
1st Game: Campbell County vs Potter County 2nd Game: Walworth County vs Dewey County
Tickets available at: Fresh Start Market (Herreid), Biegler's Timber Lake Service. Shorty's one Stop (Selby), Western Rancher (Mobridge) and Koly.
Tickets: $7.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door. Preschool free.
PLEASE: No video cameras
|Location:
|Scherr-Howe Event Center
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|888-836-6539
|Website:
|http://www.dairylanddonkeyball.com
All Dates:
