Dairyland Donkey Basketball

Jan 19, 2022 7:00 pm

Bring the whole family to this evening of fun entertainment and the Craziest Show on Earth!

All proceed benefit the New Hope Cancer Foundation.  There will be two games plus a championship game AND musical donkeys!

1st Game: Campbell County vs Potter County 2nd Game: Walworth County vs Dewey County

Tickets available at: Fresh Start Market (Herreid), Biegler's Timber Lake Service. Shorty's one Stop (Selby), Western Rancher (Mobridge) and Koly.

Tickets: $7.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door.  Preschool free.

PLEASE: No video cameras 

 


Location:   Scherr-Howe Event Center
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   888-836-6539
Website:   http://www.dairylanddonkeyball.com

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2022 7:00 pm

Scherr-Howe Event Center
Scherr-Howe Event Center 57601 212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601

