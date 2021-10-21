Dallas Chief Eagle

Oct 21, 2021 5:30 pm

Non-profit, Chautauqua Craftsmen and Artisans of the Black Hills (CCABH) will host Dallas Chief Eagle Jr. M.A., C.G.P.S, Rosebud Sioux Tribal Member, World Hoop Dance Champion, and touring artist for an educational series, October 18-20, 2021, culminating with a free performance on October 21st at 5:30PM at the Mueller Civic Center.

ALL ARE WELCOME - FREE EVENT

-Refreshments served at 5PM

-Performance from 5:30PM-7PM