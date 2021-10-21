Share |
Dallas Chief Eagle
Oct 21, 2021 5:30 pm
Non-profit, Chautauqua Craftsmen and Artisans of the Black Hills (CCABH) will host Dallas Chief Eagle Jr. M.A., C.G.P.S, Rosebud Sioux Tribal Member, World Hoop Dance Champion, and touring artist for an educational series, October 18-20, 2021, culminating with a free performance on October 21st at 5:30PM at the Mueller Civic Center.
ALL ARE WELCOME - FREE EVENT
-Refreshments served at 5PM
-Performance from 5:30PM-7PM
Chief Eagle will be working with students in the Hot Springs elementary and middle schools, sharing lessons on “Making Good Choices.” Throughout the three-day program, a selection of students will be invited to perform with Chief Eagle during his October 21st performance.
From the South Dakota Arts Council: “Dallas Chief Eagle Jr. is a K-12 art teacher with a master’s degree in guidance counseling and personal services. A recognized master of the Lakota hoop dance, Chief Eagle has worked as an artist in-residence and mentor through his Hoop dance studio in the All Nations Gathering Center on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
A member of the Rosebud Lakota Nation, Chief Eagle shares and teaches the traditional hoop dance in a manner that the students enjoy while learning about the development of their own characters.”
CCABH is sponsoring October’s educational programming through grant monies awarded by philanthropic community group, Black Hills by Choice, with matching funds from the South Dakota Arts Council. CCABH plan to use remaining grant monies on additional educational programming, supplementing CCABH’s educational outreach for a total of three artists in residency by summer 2022.
Visit https://www.chautauquablackhills.org/news for more information on this event and future educational programming sponsored by Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills.
|Location:
|Mueller Civic Center
|Map:
|801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4684
|Email:
|info@chautauquablackhills.org
|Website:
|https://www.chautauquablackhills.org/
All Dates:
