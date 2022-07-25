Days of '76 - 100th Anniversary

Jul 25, 2022 - Jul 30, 2022

Days of ’76 Celebrating 100 Years!

Truly the “Best Rodeo. No Bull”. The Days of ’76 Rodeo has been PRCA Rodeo of the Year 19 times!



The 2022 Days of ’76 is Monday, July 25th thru Saturday the 30th, 2022.

The Historic Parades take place on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Historic Deadwood’s Main Street.

Enjoy Native American dance and performances at the Paha Sapa Cowboys & Indians Art Festival at Outlaw Square!

This is truly one of the best outdoor rodeos in the country. Make plans to attend today!